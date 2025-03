Dermatologic

Henan Medinno Pharmaceutical Technology describes new TYK2, JAK1, JAK2 and JAK3 inhibitors

Henan Medinno Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. has identified deuterated non-receptor tyrosine-protein kinase TYK2 and tyrosine-protein kinase JAK1, JAK2 and JAK3 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of allergy, asthma, cancer, dermatological disorders, diabetes, eye disorders, neurodegeneration and transplant rejection, among others.