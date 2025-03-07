BioWorld - Friday, March 7, 2025
Cancer

Shenzhen Sungening Biotechnology discovers new KIF18A inhibitors

March 7, 2025
Shenzhen Sungening Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has described kinesin-like protein KIF18A inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
