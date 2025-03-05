BioWorld - Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Sofinnova raises €1.2B to invest in med tech, biotech, digital health

March 5, 2025
By Shani Alexander
Sofinnova Partners raised a whopping €1.2 billion (US$1.26 billion) over the past year to invest in life sciences companies ranging from incubation to later-stage growth, and spanning biotech, med tech, industrial biotech and digital medicine.
