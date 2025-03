Biopharma financings February 2025

February financings slowing, but year outpaces 2022-2023

Biopharma companies raised $2.98 billion through 59 transactions in February 2025, down from $5.91 billion across 93 deals in January. The year is off to a slower start compared to 2023, with the $9.14 billion raised in the first two months, marking a 73% drop from $33.29 billion during the same period last year. However, this year's total is higher than the $7.66 billion raised in the first two months of 2023 and the $7.48 billion in 2022.