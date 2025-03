Arvinas phase III wild card turns over in breast cancer

Mixed clinical results led shares of Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to close March 11 at $8.30, down $9.26, or 52%, after the company and Pfizer Inc. disclosed results from the phase III Veritac-2 study testing vepdegestrant monotherapy vs. fulvestrant in adults with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Enrolled were subjects whose disease progressed after treatment with CDK4/6 inhibitors and endocrine therapy.