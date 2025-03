Cervomed serves up positive extension data in dementia phase IIb study

Positive 16-week extension data from Cervomed Inc.’s phase IIb in dementia with Lewy bodies followed a failure from December. New results from the Rewind-LB trial testing neflamapimod, a brain-penetrant, orally administered small molecule that inhibits the intracellular enzyme p38MAP kinase alpha, have encouraged the company to pursue a phase III study.