BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, March 11, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Kyowa Kirin, Amgen’s rocatinlimab ignites positive response in Rocket study
To read the full article
sign up for free
or
sign in
.
Kyowa Kirin, Amgen’s rocatinlimab ignites positive response in Rocket study
March 11, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
Analysts were pleasantly surprised by the positive phase III data reported for Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd./Amgen Inc.’s rocatinlimab, a T-cell rebalancing therapy, in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.
BioWorld
BioWorld Asia
Clinical
Dermatologic
Immune
Monoclonal antibody
Asia-Pacific
Japan
U.S.