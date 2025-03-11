BioWorld - Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Kyowa Kirin, Amgen’s rocatinlimab ignites positive response in Rocket study

March 11, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Analysts were pleasantly surprised by the positive phase III data reported for Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd./Amgen Inc.’s rocatinlimab, a T-cell rebalancing therapy, in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.
