Roche, Zealand $5.3B pact focused on amylin analog for obesity

In what it says is the biggest obesity deal to date, Zealand Pharma A/S has signed up Roche AG to a potential $5.3 billion global collaboration and license agreement to develop petrelintide, an amylin analog that is currently in phase IIb development. The two companies will co-develop and co-commercialize petrelintide and combination products, including a fixed-dose combination of petrelintide and CT-388, Roche’s dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist.