Ono scoops Ionis' hematology candidate sapablursen for up to $940M

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. struck a licensing deal with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. for sapablursen, which is in phase II trials for polycythemia vera. Under terms, Osaka, Japan-based Ono gains an exclusive license to develop and commercialize sapablursen worldwide. Carlsbad, Calif.-based Ionis will be responsible for completing the ongoing phase II Imprssion study, while Ono will be responsible for subsequent development, regulatory filings and commercialization.