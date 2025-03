Keeping a bead on TEAD in mesothelioma, Vivace raises $35M more

Vivace Therapeutics Inc. closed a $35 million series D round led by RA Capital Management, an existing investor, and including other backers already on board: Canaan Partners and Cenova Capital. Proceeds will support the continued development of what the company describes as its first-in-class and best-in-class transcriptional enhanced associate domain autopalmitoylation (TEAD) inhibitor, VT-3989, with an initial focus on mesothelioma.