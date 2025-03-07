BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, March 7, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Synthetic microbiome prevents
Clostridioides difficile
recurrences
To read the full article
sign up for free
or
sign in
.
Infection
Synthetic microbiome prevents
Clostridioides difficile
recurrences
March 7, 2025
By
Coia Dulsat
No Comments
Investigators at Pennsylvania State University have described a novel approach to combat
Clostridioides difficile
infection using a synthetic microbiome therapy, which offers an alternative to antibiotics and fecal microbiota transplant .
BioWorld MedTech
Science
Microbiome
Gastrointestinal
Infection