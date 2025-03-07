BioWorld - Friday, March 7, 2025
Infection

Synthetic microbiome prevents Clostridioides difficile recurrences

March 7, 2025
By Coia Dulsat
Investigators at Pennsylvania State University have described a novel approach to combat Clostridioides difficile infection using a synthetic microbiome therapy, which offers an alternative to antibiotics and fecal microbiota transplant .
