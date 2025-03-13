BioWorld - Thursday, March 13, 2025
Cancer

Pierre Fabre and Redridge Bio to develop biparatopic antibody drug candidates

March 12, 2025
Pierre Fabre SA and Redridge Bio AG have signed an exclusive R&D collaboration and license agreement to identify and develop biparatopic antibody drug candidates against multiple targets, with a focus on precision oncology, dermatology and rare diseases. The agreement provides for participation by Pierre Fabre in Redridge’s series A financing, as well as up-front, milestone and future sales royalty payments.
BioWorld Science Drug design, drug delivery and technologies Collaboration Cancer Dermatologic