Pierre Fabre and Redridge Bio to develop biparatopic antibody drug candidates

Pierre Fabre SA and Redridge Bio AG have signed an exclusive R&D collaboration and license agreement to identify and develop biparatopic antibody drug candidates against multiple targets, with a focus on precision oncology, dermatology and rare diseases. The agreement provides for participation by Pierre Fabre in Redridge’s series A financing, as well as up-front, milestone and future sales royalty payments.