Cancer

Laekna Pharmaceutical divulges new PI3Kα inhibitors for breast cancer

March 12, 2025
Laekna Pharmaceutical Ningbo Co. Ltd. has synthesized phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase α (PI3Kα) and its mutant (H1047R) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of breast cancer.
