BioWorld - Thursday, March 13, 2025
Cancer

Université Laval describes new 17β-HSD1 inhibitors

March 12, 2025
Université Laval has identified PBRM derivatives acting as estradiol 17β-dehydrogenase 1 (HSD17B1; 17β-HSD1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
