New PDE4 degradation inducers disclosed in Katalytic patent

March 12, 2025
Katalytic Therapeutics Inc. has divulged proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) compounds comprising an E3 ubiquitin ligase binding moiety covalently linked to a phosphodiesterase PDE4-targeting moiety reported to be useful for the treatment of arthritis, Behçet’s disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, non-small-cell lung cancer, inflammatory disorders, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis.
