BioWorld - Thursday, March 13, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cardiovascular

Lucy Therapeutics discovers new adenosine receptor agonists

March 12, 2025
Lucy Therapeutics Inc. has described adenosine receptor agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of Rett syndrome and chronic heart failure.
BioWorld Science Cardiovascular Patents