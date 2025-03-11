BioWorld - Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Clinical trial fraud ends with guilty pleas

March 11, 2025
By Mari Serebrov
In another real-life episode of “sponsor beware,” the owners of a clinical research facility pleaded guilty March 10 in U.S. district court to fraud charges resulting from their conduct of two clinical trials for potential asthma drugs.
