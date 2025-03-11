BioWorld - Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Astellas-Yaskawa JV to build robot-based cell production platform

March 11, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Astellas Pharma Inc. is setting up a joint venture with Yaskawa Electric Corp. to develop a new cell production platform using Yaskawa’s dual-arm humanoid robot called Maholo.
