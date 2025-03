KIMES 2025

Trio of neuro disease-focused firms highlighted at KIMES 2025

At the four-day KIMES 2025 exhibition, more than 35,000 products and prototypes were on display. In the clamor, BioWorld engaged with three promising neurological disease-focused companies – Readycure Inc., Neurive Co. Ltd. and Vuno Inc. – that showcased innovative technology for conditions like Alzheimer’s disease and tinnitus at the Seoul-based event.