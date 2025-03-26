BioWorld - Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Oz hits Wyden’s wall of skepticism in Senate CMS post hearing

March 25, 2025
By Mark McCarty
Mehmet Oz, the Trump administration’s pick to lead the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), appeared for a second time in the Senate for the CMS administrator’s job.
