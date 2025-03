FDA clears Biomérieux’s Vitek Compact antimicrobial resistance system

Biomérieux SA recently received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its Vitek Compact Pro, a system for microorganism identification and Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing. The company hopes that the system will help clinical laboratories combat antimicrobial resistance and diagnose infectious diseases as well as support industrial laboratories in identifying contaminants to ensure consumer safety.