Insulet glows with RADIANT results, CGMs becoming T2D standard

For people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes and the companies developing technologies to help them, the International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes delivered an abundance of good news. On the type 1 diabetes front, Insulet Corp.’s RADIANT study demonstrated massive improvement in time in range as well as lower glycemic levels for patients switching from multiple injections to the Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system.