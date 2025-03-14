BioWorld - Friday, March 14, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

Preclinical data reported for LETI-101 show allele selective editing and mHTT reduction

March 13, 2025
Researchers from Life Edit Therapeutics Inc. recently reported preclinical data on the application of their gene editing technology Life Edit CRISPR system to Huntington’s disease (HD).
