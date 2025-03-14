BioWorld - Friday, March 14, 2025
Cancer

Shanghai Henlius Biologics divulges new KAT6A and KAT6B inhibitors

March 13, 2025
Shanghai Henlius Biologics Co. Ltd. has synthesized histone acetyltransferase KAT6A (monocytic leukemia zinc finger protein; MOZ; MYST-3) and/or histone acetyltransferase KAT6B (MOZ2; MYST-4) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
