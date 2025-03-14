BioWorld - Friday, March 14, 2025
Cancer

Shenzhen Zhongge Biotechnology describes new IRAK-4 degradation inducers

March 13, 2025
Shenzhen Zhongge Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has identified proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) compounds comprising an E3 ubiquitin ligase binding moiety covalently linked to an interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK-4) targeting moiety via a linker reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, inflammatory disorders, transplant rejection, thromboembolism, atherosclerosis, myocardial infarction and metabolic syndrome.
