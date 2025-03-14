Endo the line: Mallinckrodt merger worth $6.7B

The pairing of Mallinckrodt plc and Endo Inc. is expected to create a pharma heavyweight that will generate $3.6 billion in 2025 revenue after the duo combines their generic pharmaceuticals businesses and Endo’s sterile injectables setup. Terms call for Dublin-based Endo shareholders to collect $80 million in cash and own 49.9% of the combined firm. Owners of stock in Mallinckrodt will hold the rest of the new entity in the arrangement, which bears an enterprise value of $6.7 billion and is expected to close in the second half of this year.