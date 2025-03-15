BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Visen announces HKD$603M Hong Kong IPO
March 14, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Visen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. announced its initial public offering (IPO) on the Hong Kong Stock exchange (HKEX) to raise roughly HKD$603.3 million (US$77.6 million) to advance its pipeline of endocrinology assets.
BioWorld
Financings
Endocrine/metabolic
Protein
IPO
Asia-Pacific
China