BioWorld - Saturday, March 15, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Visen announces HKD$603M Hong Kong IPO

March 14, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Visen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. announced its initial public offering (IPO) on the Hong Kong Stock exchange (HKEX) to raise roughly HKD$603.3 million (US$77.6 million) to advance its pipeline of endocrinology assets.
BioWorld Financings Endocrine/metabolic Protein IPO Asia-Pacific China