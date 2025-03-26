BioWorld - Wednesday, March 26, 2025
FDA says changes in Dexcom G6, G7 sensors constitute misbranding

March 26, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA’s March 4, 2025, warning letter to Dexcom Inc. is a well-detailed but heavily redacted document explaining the agency’s misgivings about procedures such as monitoring of acetaminophen content in glucose test dishes.
