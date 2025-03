Senate votes in Makary, Bhattacharya at FDA and NIH

The U.S. Senate has approved the nominations of two key members of the Trump administration, Marty Makary as FDA commissioner and Jay Bhattacharya as NIH director. While these are two of the most critical appointments for the Trump administration, the Senate still has two other important appointments in queue, including the directors of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the CDC.