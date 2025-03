Uresta raises $3M to stop urinary leaks

Resilia Inc., dba Uresta, raised $3 million to launch its device to stop stress urinary incontinence in women. The flexible, insertable device braces the bladder and compresses the urethral passage to reduce or eliminate leakage during exercise, when coughing or laughing or when a woman just doesn’t want to worry about it. BDC Capital led the funding with a $1.5 million investment.