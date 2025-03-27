BioWorld - Thursday, March 27, 2025
Scientists develop material to improve the fitting of prosthetic limbs

March 27, 2025
By Shani Alexander
Scientists in the U.K. have developed a new meta-material, dubbed Roliner, to improve the fitting of wearable devices made from hard materials, such as prosthetic limbs.
