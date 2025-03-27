BioWorld - Thursday, March 27, 2025
HHS to cut staffing levels by 20,000 under efficiency initiative

March 27, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services HHS reported a plan to reduce staffing by 10,000 in an immediate reduction, which when paired with retirement initiatives will drop staffing by as many as 20,000.
