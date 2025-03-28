BioWorld - Friday, March 28, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTechSee today's BioWorld
Australia looks to Asia as Trump administration threatens funding

March 28, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Australia’s top universities are looking more to Asia for research collaborations following threats from the Trump administration to stop funding research at institutions that don’t comply with U.S. narratives.
