Medidata CEO says digital therapeutics, drugs future of patient treatment

Digital therapeutics coupled with drugs has the potential to transform health care and change the way patients are treated, Anthony Costello, CEO of Medidata Solutions Inc., told BioWorld. Medidata recently strengthened its partnership with Click Therapeutics Inc., following an investment from its parent company Dassault Systèmes SE, which will see the two companies working to develop new therapies to improve the experience of patients.