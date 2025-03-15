BioWorld - Saturday, March 15, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

New EBP inhibitors disclosed in Biogen patent

March 14, 2025
Biogen Inc. has divulged 3-β-hydroxysteroid-δ(8),δ(7)-isomerase (EBP) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of autoimmune disease and multiple sclerosis.
