Street less than JAK’d about Incyte phase III data in HS

Investors wanted more from Incyte Corp.’s top-line results in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) from its pivotal phase III Stop-HS trial program with oral small-molecule JAK1 inhibitor povorcitinib in adults with moderate to severe disease. Shares of the Wilmington, Del.-based firm (NASDAQ:INCY) closed March 17 at $62.01, down $5.85, after the company made public that Stop-HS1 and Stop-HS2 met the primary endpoint at both tested doses (45 mg and 75 mg)