BioWorld - Tuesday, March 18, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Alteogen in $1.35B Medimmune deal; Astrazeneca bids $1B for Esobiotec

March 17, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Alteogen Inc. signed its first billion-dollar partnership this year for ALT-B4 technology through two separate contracts with Astrazeneca plc’s U.K.- and U.S.-based Medimmune subsidiaries worth up to $1.35 billion combined.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Enzyme Asia-Pacific Europe U.S.