Avidity eyes 2025 BLA on back of positive DMD data

While data on functional endpoints are still to come, Avidity Biosciences Inc. executives said the firm is moving ahead with plans for a BLA filing by the end of 2025 for del-zota, an antibody-oligonucleotide conjugate, in Duchenne muscular dystrophy with mutations amenable to exon 44 skipping (DMD44), based on positive top-line data that analysts say bode well for Avidity’s other late-stage programs targeting rare neuromuscular diseases.