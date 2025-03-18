Look, Ma, no adcom

Breaking with a 30-year tradition, the U.S. FDA selected the strains for the next flu vaccine March 13 without convening its independent vaccine advisory committee. Instead, the agency brought together 15 scientific and public health experts from within the FDA, the CDC and the Department of Defense to make the recommendations for the next flu season. That group met the same day that the agency’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee had been scheduled to make the selection.