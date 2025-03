Dren draws $600M up front from Sanofi in $1.9B antibody deal

Sanofi SA is getting deeper into oncology and immunology therapy development through buying Dren Bio Inc.’s myeloid cell engager for deep B-cell depletion, DR-0201. The deal could reach as high as $1.9 billion for privately held Dren. Sanofi is paying a hefty $600 million up front, and milestone payments to come could add up to $1.3 billion.