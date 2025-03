UK trade association says drug rebate hurting industry

Pharma companies in the U.K. said the rebate they are required to make on drug sales is making the country “un-investible,” prompting staff cuts and leading clinical research partnerships to be unwound. Rather than the 15.3% rebate on branded drugs companies expected to pay this year, the rate has leapt to 22.9%. That has left the Voluntary Scheme for Branded Medicine Pricing and Access “in crisis,” according to the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industries.