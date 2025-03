Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals February 2025

Global drug approvals hit 47 in February, surpassing 2024 monthly average

The U.S. FDA approved 16 drugs in February, up from 12 in January but still falling short of the 2024 monthly average of 19 approvals. Just two of those were new molecular entities (NMEs), continuing a slower pace compared to the year’s average of slightly more than four NMEs per month.