Index insights

Drug developers show mixed performance in early 2025

After finishing 2024 with a 15.25% decline, the BioWorld Drug Developers Index rebounded 6.93% in January, only to fall back to a modest 1.06% gain by the end of February. The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average followed a similar pattern, each rising about 5% by the end of January, before closing February at 3.13% and -2.48%, respectively.