Maxion raises $72M in series A, advancing MAX-001

March 17, 2025
By Nuala Moran
Maxion Therapeutics Ltd. is poised to extend the therapeutic reach of antibodies into the vast field of G-protein coupled receptors and ion channel targets, after raising $72 million in a series A round.
