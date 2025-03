Ocular

Nonclinical analysis of the hyperthermic effect of SJP-0132

Researchers from Senju Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. presented results from preclinical studies that assessed the hyperthermic effects of SJP-0132, a selective antagonist of transient receptor potential vanilloid 1 (TRPV1), which is currently awaiting approval in Japan as an ophthalmic treatment to alleviate the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.