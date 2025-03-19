BioWorld - Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Cancer

HT-KIT yields significantly reduced tumor growth, KIT expression in preclinical GIST models

March 19, 2025
Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has released preclinical findings demonstrating the efficacy of HT-KIT, a novel targeted therapy for gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST).
