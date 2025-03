Musculoskeletal

Epirium Bio’s first-in-class 15-PGDH inhibitor restores muscle strength in aged mice

Sarcopenia is an age-related condition in which muscle mass and strength decrease, leading to reduced overall physical performance. As fast-twitch muscle fibers are more impacted by age-related decline, strategies aimed at enhancing the regeneration and functionality of these fibers are essential to prevent the progression of sarcopenia.