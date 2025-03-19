Cancer

Spatial characterization of a diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma uncovers TME-cancer crosstalk

Diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas (DIPGs) are aggressive pediatric brain tumors found in the pontine region of the brainstem. Due to their high intratumoral genetic and cellular heterogeneity and highly invasive phenotype, no curative strategies are currently available. Therefore, understanding how glioma cells interact with the tumor microenvironment (TME) to promote pathogenesis is crucial to developing novel therapeutic approaches.