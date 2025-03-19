BioWorld - Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Cancer

Kinoteck Therapeutics patents new WRN inhibitors

March 19, 2025
Kinoteck Therapeutics Co. Ltd. has disclosed Werner syndrome ATP-dependent helicase (WRN; RECQ3; RECQL2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
