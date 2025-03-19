BioWorld - Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Sanofi describes new GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors

March 19, 2025
Sanofi SA has identified GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents